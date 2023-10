Motorists line up to buy fuel at a gasoline station in Mandaluyong on March 22, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Gasoline prices will go up slightly on Tuesday, October 17, as the prices of kerosene and diesel dip by nearly P1.

Oil companies on Monday announced the following price adjustments:

PILIPINAS SHELL, SEAOIL (from 6 a.m.)

Gasoline - P0.55/L increase

Kerosene - P0.95/L decrease

Diesel - P0.95/L decrease

CLEANFUEL (from 12:01 a.m.)