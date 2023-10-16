MANILA - Major airlines in the Philippines said they are ready for the anticipated increase in the number of passengers for the long break which begins on October 27, 2023.

The break includes both the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections and All Souls Day or Undas.

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) said it expects around 1.2 million passengers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport during the 10-day break, as many will go home to the provinces to vote in the elections and also visit the grave of their departed loved ones.

"We're working with the airlines to make sure they have the right resources in place. Kasama dito nandyan ba mga tao nila para sumuporta sa operations, nandyan ba mga eroplano," said MIAA OIC General Manage Brian Co.

Airlines said they have streamlined the check-in process. Cebu Pacific said it has added self-bag drop counters at NAIA 3 and launched the iCoupon, which is the boarding pass that passengers can use in select airport restaurants in case there is at least a 2-hour delay. The iCoupon can be exchanged for meals without needing a meal voucher.

"We have to work together to remove queues as much as possible. Less queues better, mas mag flow yung pasahero," Candice Iyog, Cebu Pacific Chief Marketing and Customer Experience.

Philippine Airlines also announced the launch of its pay lounge for domestic passengers at NAIA 2 which will be available even to economy passengers. A 'super' Mabuhay Lounge will also soon open at NAIA 1. PAL also reminded passengers to book tickets in advance as holiday flights may get full.

"Pagpalapit ng palapit ang undas at eleksyon, yung mga last minute travel nagkakaroon ng surge. The earlier you book, mas may chance to avail of the lower fares," said Cielo Villaluna, PAL spokeperson.

AirAsia Philippines will also soon open its ticketing office at NAIA 3 as it expects a surge of passengers. All employees are also on standby during the Undas break.

"Lagi kami naka alert lalo ngayon pagdating sa operations kasi alam natin mas marami bumabyahe, mas marami yung chances or possibilities din na posibleng magkaroon ng konting disruption, pero maiiwasan sa preparedness," said Steve Dailisan, AirAsia PH spokesperson.

All airlines urged the public to do online check-in, and be at the airport 2-3 hours before the flight.

"Do your web check in, get your digital boarding passes. Para sa lean travellers, yung talagang magaan lang, mag straight to gate sila," said Lei Apostol, Cebu Pacific VP for Customer Service Operations.

