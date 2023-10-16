Farmers and agricultural groups picket in front of the Department of Finance in Manila on September 26, 2023, calling for the resignation of Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno and NEDA Secretary Arsenio Balisacan. The protesters slammed proposals to reduce tariffs on imported rice and other prime agricultural commodities. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Local food producers on Monday are opposing proposals to keep tariffs low on imported produce as the country marked World Food Day.

The Inter-agency Committee on Inflation and Market Outlook has recommended the extension of Executive Order No. 10 granting lower tariffs for imported rice, pork and corn to temper inflation.

The committee suggested to keep the tariff for rice imports at 35 percent until December 31, 2024. The measure meant to keep it at this level expires on Dec. 31, 2023.

But Wilson Fortaleza of Partido Manggagawa argued that lowering of tariff for this year did not have an impact on inflation.

“Pero binaba na nila,nagka-price cap na pero hindi pa rin effective,” Fortaleza said.

“Kung ang objective ay pumasok ang imported rice, meron dapat siyang impact. Wala pa rin tayong makukuha riyan kasi naka-ban na,” Fortaleza said.

Farmers and fishermen from non-government organizations rallied against importation and called on the government to prioritize policies that improve local production.

With proper support from the government, local producers can provide sufficient food for the country according to Janel Geconcillo of Pambansang Koalisyon ng Kababaihan sa Kanayunan.

“Bakit pa kailangang mag-import ng rice? Kung babaha ng importasyon dahil mababa ng taripa, lalong magsa-suffer tayong mga nasa rural, mga katutubo kasi wala nang tatangilik sa ating lokal na produkto,” Geconcillo said.

Fortaleza also said that the government’s food stamp program is not enough to combat hunger, as the program only targets certain beneficiaries.

Malacañang has named the food stamp program as the Marcos administration’s flagship program through the issuance of Executive Order No. 44.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development is the program’s lead agency as the government aims to lower the rates of voluntary hunger among low income households.

