MANILA — An industry group is pushing for the development of 'First Border Control' in the Philippines to prevent the smuggling of agricultural products.

Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura (SINAG) President Rosendo So said smuggled products often slip through the country's borders without thorough inspection.

So suggested that the DA have agricultural shipments sent to a screening center first, where these will undergo phytosanitary inspection to see if these shipments are contaminated with diseases such as the African swine fever (ASF) and avian flu.

"Diyan nangyayari iyong smuggling, iyong first two layers, ang karga ay garlic or other products at iyong sa likod ay white onions... doon pumapasok iyong technical smuggling," So added.

Last Thursday, more than 2 tons of white onions were seized at the Zamboanga City Airport Cargo Terminal.

The DENR said the shipment had no legal documents, which is considered a violation of the Plant Quarantine Law.

Bureau of Customs spokesperson Arnaldo dela Torre Jr. said they are still investigating the incident.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Undersecretary Kristine Evangelista clarified that there are no import permits for white onions, so there is no supply of them even in cold storage.

“There are no import permits for white onions. There should be no white onions," Evangelista said.

—Report from Reiniel Pawid, ABS-CBN News

