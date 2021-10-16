Business Mentor: Where is your life going?

Christmas decorations adorn a mall in Makati as shoppers walk along on December 18, 2020, a few days before Christmas. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

In just a couple of months, another year will be over.

Looking back on all the events since the pandemic, would you say that you have kept your business afloat? Or are you still struggling to this day and now planning to give up?

This is more than self-doubt since we don't know what the future has in store for us. The increasing number of individuals affected by the virus has become alarming, making me feel lonely and apprehensive. I worry not just for my health, but more so for the health of my loved ones.

There have been many opportunities missed for sure, and we need to keep hanging on and believing that this too shall pass. I would not want to cloud my thoughts with too much negativity. It would never help me in any way but may only make me feel more depressed.

There is so much more that we need to learn. Even at my age, I needed to relearn a few things to be reminded that there is hope while there is life.

I dedicate this article to those who are thinking of giving up on their business. I understand that there are unavoidable circumstances that may just force some to give up altogether.

However, I do believe that when one window closes, another one opens. So, let me cheer you up by boosting your confidence with these tips.

1. Understand that it is okay not to be okay. It is natural for humans to feel unhappy and emotional on occasion. It is the only way to express how you truly feel and to let go of what is bothering you.

2. Rebuild your life. Your business may mean the world to you because it sustains your family's needs. However, unexpected events happen. Instead of making yourself feel regretful, come up with a plan to help you recover.

3. If you shut down your business, look back and identify where you could have made a mistake. The company may indeed have started struggling due to the onset of the pandemic, but it didn't need to close down if you had a Plan B set in place. Therefore, work on that as you try building a new business.

4. Accept the "new normal." Hanging on to what we were used to may no longer be applicable and may complicate the decision-making process. We need to learn to adapt to what is effective these days to move on and start anew.

5. Revisit and re-evaluate your goals and values. There may be a need to do a little re-learning to straighten out your dreams. If you previously set them too high, make them more reasonable and adaptable.

6. Decide which path to take. Let's say you have decided to start a food business again. This time, make sure that you keep everything that has become beneficial in creating your business work continuously. Don't let anything hinder you from getting what you want. But of course, it is expected that you have thought things out better.

7. Do not be afraid. There are risks in every endeavor that we choose. We need to be aware of the possible outcomes and be prepared o solve problems when they hit the business.

8. Identify the obstacles and diagnose the problem. Figure out how you can avoid obstacles so you can keep moving forward towards your goal.

9. There are times we keep on hitting the same wall. Doing nothing about it will just lead us back to square 1. Analyze what needs to be changed to avoid this.

10. Consider hiring a mentor. He will provide you with insights that help determine your goals and how to make them happen. Ensure that the mentor you choose has the qualities that can effectively teach you in handling the business.

Life is not over, even if you think you have failed so many times. Just keep going and aspire to be better after each fall. Remember to keep the faith and seek guidance to help you through this challenging maze called life.

------------------------------------

For more information, you may contact Armando "Butz" Bartolome

by email: business.mentor@butzbartolome.com

FB Page: Butz Bartolome

website: https://www.butzbartolome.com

