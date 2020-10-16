Shake Shack set to open new branch in Greenbelt Makati on Oct. 27

Shake Shack's ShackBurger Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, ShackSauce served on a non-GMO potato bun. Handout

MANILA - Shake Shack Philippines will open its third branch in the Philippines at Greenbelt mall in Makati City on Oct. 27, it said on its Facebook Page.

The burger stand known for its angus beef burgers and chicken sandwhiches, among others, has a branch in SM Megamall and in BGC Taguig.

"Set the date, burger buds! 27 Oct, Shake Shack Greenbelt Opening. This is not a drill!," the post said.

No other details were disclosed.

The original Shake Shack opened in 2004 in New York City and as of 2019, it has stores in over 200 locations. It also operates in London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Istanbul, Dubai, Tokyo, Moscow, Seoul and more.