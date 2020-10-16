Japan not joining US plan to exclude Chinese firms from telecoms networks
Reuters
Posted at Oct 16 2020 10:22 AM
TOKYO - Japan informed the United States that Tokyo, at the moment, won't participate in Washington's plan to exclude Chinese firms from telecommunications networks, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Friday, citing several sources.
Japan will take its own steps to respond in case there are worries over security issue, while Tokyo will cooperate with the United States, the paper said.
More details to follow.
ANC, ANC Top, Japan, telecom, China, Chinese 5G, Chinese 5G, Huawei, US-China trade war
