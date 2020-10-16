Japan not joining US plan to exclude Chinese firms from telecoms networks

A visitor using a smartphone takes photos of the new area featuring movie Beauty and the Beast, ahead of the opening to public of the area, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at Tokyo Disneyland in Urayasu, east of Tokyo, Japan, September 25, 2020. Issei Kato, Reuters

TOKYO - Japan informed the United States that Tokyo, at the moment, won't participate in Washington's plan to exclude Chinese firms from telecommunications networks, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Friday, citing several sources.

Japan will take its own steps to respond in case there are worries over security issue, while Tokyo will cooperate with the United States, the paper said.

