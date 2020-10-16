DTI allows travel agencies, related activities to operate 100 pct in MGCQ, 50 pct in GCQ areas

A resident wearing a face mask walk along a beach in Borocay. AFP/File

MANILA - Restrictions for travel agencies, tour operators, reservations and other related activities were allowed to open at higher capacities in areas under general community quarantine and modified GCQ areas, the Trade Department said Friday.

Travel agencies, tour operators, reservation service and related activities are allowed to open at 50 percent capacity for areas under GCQ and 100 percent capacity for areas under MGCQ, a DTI memorandum circular said.

The order takes effect immediately, the DTI said.

Look: The DTI memorandum circular allowing travel agencies, tour operators and other tourism related services to operate in various capacities depending on community quarantine levels, subject to minimum public health standards. pic.twitter.com/kehlCdwc9G — Warren de Guzman (@wddeguzman) October 16, 2020

The expanded operation is subject to mandatory minimum public health standards and protocols provided by the Department of Health, the DTI said.

Restrictions were eased after the said group of industries were recategorized to Category III from Category IV under the DTI, it said.

Compliance will be monitored by the DTI's Fair Trade Enforcement Bureau and its regional or provincial offices.

The DTI earlier this month allowed 24/7 operations of restaurants and fastfood establishments’ dine-in, take-out, and delivery services in GCQ areas. Several businesses were allowed to operate at 100 percent except for barbershops and salons that can operate at up to 75 percent.

Metro Manila and other key areas remain under GCQ until Oct. 31.