Many of us have experienced being failed by a shop or store.

Maybe a specific product was unavailable, or they don’t carry a particular size or style of shoes? Broken appliances used for less than a month? Unprofessional conduct of sales clerks, and the list can go on.



What is the first thing that pops into your mind when things like these happen? You call the attention of whoever is in charge. You can either directly request to speak to the store supervisor or manager or contact customer service to inform them of your unpleasant experience.

Sometimes though the only option you have is to call customer service to file a complaint, wait for more than 15 minutes, and endure dropped calls. This is poor customer service.

Providing excellent customer service is essential in any business, whether a large company or a small business. Customers have the right to express their opinion. However, some businesses sometimes ignore the importance of putting value on what their customers want to tell them.

While there are customers who can be annoying sometimes, but they may also just want to know more about the products to purchase and ensure that they are getting their money's worth. Regardless if they become irate, it is a must to give customers attention to what they want and find a solution if they have expressed an unsatisfactory shopping experience.

Keep in mind that merely responding to customers is not enough. The best way to handle customer inquiries is to address them in the quickest time possible. Time is of the essence, as others would say.

Business Failure and Loyal Customers

Proper handling of customer questions and complaints directly affects customer retention. Customers are likely to find another shop or store if they feel unsatisfied with the products or services they purchase or when they think they have been mistreated or ignored by the customer representatives.

Customers always want to feel valued. They want the brand to recognize them as a loyal supporter of their business, but once they think they are not appreciated, customers will surely take their business elsewhere. As a business owner, you don't want that to happen as it could hurt the company. Negative publicity spreads like wildfire.

It pays to be always respectful to others. The same goes with dealing with customers. Rudeness, arrogance, and incompetent customer service should never be part of any business.

Customer Feedback

You need to deal with customer inquiries, especially now that almost everyone researches a product or service first to see if it is worth their time and money. Imagine how great it would also be if satisfied customers publicly inform others about the excellent shopping experience they have had from purchasing your products and services. Even if you choose not to have a social media account (which is unlikely these days), unsatisfied customers will find ways to share their horrific experiences with the public to prevent them from purchasing from your store/shop. You cannot prevent this from happening.

People talk, and customers will always tell anyone how they feel about a shop. Your satisfied customers are your walking advertisement. They will not have second thoughts about spreading a good word or two about your business if they are comfortable and happy. But if they are unhappy, their comments can be as vile as a serpent's bite.

Even if there are only a few bad reviews, they can still mean disaster for your business. However, positive reviews can result in an increase in customer and increase in customer retention. Customers who feel confident and satisfied with the customer service are likelier to remain loyal and encourage others to try the company's products and services.

Prompt Response Is Imperative

When we talk about handling customer inquiries, this means more than just answering each query but, more importantly, the promptness of attention. Therefore, hiring competent individuals who have been trained and are aware of the company's products and services is equally important.

A customer service representative (CSR) should not hold the line and let the customer wait for 5 minutes only to find out that the CSR would not provide any solution. The same goes when a sales clerk is asked about a particular product and looks for a fellow sales clerk to ask for the answer. If a customer asks a question about a product they want to purchase now, they do not want the response to take days or weeks.

When customers do not receive an answer to their inquiries or complaints, it leaves a negative impression. They look for another shop or store that can give them the satisfaction they want.

To retain your business relevance in the market, ensure that you are not just providing excellent products and or service but, most importantly, providing excellent customer service. Your attitude towards your customers will either make or break your business.

