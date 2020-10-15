NLEX upgrading facilities for RFID contactless payments by Nov.2

Upgraded NLEX toll plaza. Handout photo

MANILA - The operator of the North Luzon Expressway on Thursday said it is upgrading its facilities to ensure the NLEX’s 100 percent compliance with the shift to RFID payments by Nov. 2.

NLEX Corp, which also operates the SCTEX or Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway, said the improvements include the installation of 303 new canopy signages and 66 units of plaza lighting.

“As we fully transition to 100 percent cashless transactions, motorists can expect more improvements and we will continue to ensure safety while delivering unmatched public service,” said NLEX Corp president and general manager Luigi Bautista.

The Department of Transportation has ordered toll road operators to shift to RFID payments to minimize human contact in toll booths and check the spread of COVID-19.

NLEX Corp said it is realigning RFID sensors in 32 NLEX-SCTEX toll lanes to enhance read range and enable faster detection.

Around 31 sites have been opened to make it easier and more convenient for motorists to get their free RFID stickers, NLEX Corp said.

Motorists may check out the NLEX Corporation and Easytrip Facebook pages or call the Easytrip hotline (02)8555-7575 for more information.