Home  >  Business

Manufacturers ng Noche Buena products humirit ng taas-presyo

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 15 2020 02:26 PM | Updated as of Oct 15 2020 02:58 PM

Mga tauhan ng isang supermarket sa Quezon City noong Marso 25, 2020. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

MAYNILA — Humirit ng taas-presyo ang mga manufacter ng ilang produktong ginagamit sa paghahanda ng Noche Buena, ayon sa Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

Nasa 3 hanggang 4 porsiyentong dagdag-presyo ang hiniling ng mga manufacturer ng ham, fruit cocktail, pasta, tomato sauce, elbow macaroni, creamer, sandwich spread, at mayonnaise, sabi ni Trade Undersecretary Ruth Castelo.

Pero tiniyak ni Castelo na pag-aaralan muna ito ng gobyerno.

Pangunahing dahilan umano ng manufacturers sa paghiling ng taas-presyo ay ang pagmahal ng raw materials.

Inaasahang sa unang linggo ng Nobyembre maglalabas ang DTI ng suggested retail price ng Noche Buena products.

-- Ulat ni Alvin Elchico, ABS-CBN News

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog news   Noche Buena products   Noche Buena   konsumer   Department of Trade and Industry   ham   spaghetti   pasta   fruit cocktail  