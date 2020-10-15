Lazada kicks off '11.11 campaign' with Korean star Lee Min Ho as first regional ambassador

Lee Min Ho is Lazada's new regional ambassador. Lazada Philippines Facebook page

MANILA - E-commerce platform Lazada on Thursday said South Korean actor Lee Min Ho would be the new face of its annual 11.11 shopping festival and its first regional brand ambassador.

Lazada's 11.11 Shopping Festival is the platform's biggest one-day annual sale event.

This year, Lazada said it would inject more "happiness" in the partnership with South Korea's "premiere leading man."

Lazada said Lee was chosen to "capture the imagination" of shoppers and inspire happiness across Southeast Asia especially in the time of uncertainty as the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.

“Lee Min Ho’s exuberant, optimistic and encouraging personality resonates with Lazada shoppers....We are thrilled that Lee is Lazada’s Heartthrob and the strong alignment with our brand," said Lazada’s Group Chief Marketing Officer Mary Zhou in a statement.

"Reminiscent of Lazada’s spirit and tagline 'Go Where Your Heart Beats' and signature finger-heart gesture, we continuously inspire and encourage consumers to actively pursue their desired passions which Lee has demonstrated in his career and various social involvement in giving back to the community," Zhou added.

The 33-year old Hallyu actor starred in the most recent Netflix hit Korean series "The King: Eternal Monarch." He was also the lead actor in “Boys Over Flowers,” “The Legend of the Blue Sea” and the “The Heirs.”

“It is wonderful to see individuals continue to pursue their passions, pick up new skills, and experience the joy of going where their hearts beat through Lazada. I’m pleased to be part of this story and play a role in uplifting spirits and sharing more happiness with my fans and consumers in Southeast Asia,” Lee Min Ho said.

As part of the partnership, the actor will be featured in a television commercial that will showcase his online shopping routine, the e-commerce site said.

Lee also collaborated with local Southeast Asian celebrities including ABS-CBN's Kathryn Bernardo in the Philippines.

When asked about their collaboration, Bernardo said "Of course I'm very, very honored!... Super nagulat ako! Hindi ko inexpect na siya yung kukunin.”

South Korea’s premier leading man, Lee Min Ho and Lazada Philippines’ Kathryn Bernardo. Handout

Korean culture earns global attention

Lee Min Ho's debut coincides with K-pop group BTS and its agency's initial public offer which experts said would be a success due to the global appreciation of the Korean culture.

A study by South Korea's Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has said K-pop tracks, cosmetics sales, food and drinks as well as K-dramas and soap operas generate billions for the South Korean economy.

Lazada's biggest sale event, slated to happen on November 11, 2020 is one of the most anticipated online events in the country. The group operates in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines.

- with a report from Agence France-Presse