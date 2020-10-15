Grace Vera Cruz named as new Grab Philippines country head

Grace Vera Cruz, Grab Philippines Country Head. Grab

MANILA - Grab said Thursday it has appointed Grace Vera Cruz as the country head in the Philippines effective Oct. 15, replacing Brian Cu.

Vera Cruz has over 15 years of experience in operations and strategy, the platform said in a statement.

She was the managing director of investment company Seawood Resources and has held key positions in McKinsey & Co, CLSA Exchange Capital and Shell, Grab said.

As the platform's new Philippine chief, Vera Cruz would focus on the on-demand transport, food and mart deliveries, e-payments and financial services, Grab said.

“I look forward to working with the team to leverage Grab’s technology and innovation to help Filipino communities safely and sustainably recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Vera Cruz said.

Her predecessor Cu announced his resignation in July.

The Singapore-based ride-hailing service operates in 18 cities in the Philippines.