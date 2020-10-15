Demand for packaged food 'still higher' than pre-pandemic levels: Century Pacific Food

MANILA - Demand for packaged food remain elevated despite the easing of coronavirus restrictions as consumers still prefer to stock up on goods, Century Pacific Food Inc said Thursday.

Demand rose at least 30 percent compared to pre-lockdown levels, said Century Pacific Food executive vice president and COO Greg Banzon told ANC.

"We still see the demand higher than pre-pandemic period but definitely a little softer than the 30 percent plus growth that we saw during the hard lockdown," he said.

"Consumers see us as a go-to in terms of convenience and nutritional requirements," he added.

The company manufactures and distributes ready-to-eat and packaged food brands including Century Tuna, Argentina and 555, among others.

Banzon said Century Pacific now also distributes goods to at least 80 countries globally and that ensuring no disruption in its supply chain is crucial.

It has been preparing more buffer stocks and are working with a "just in case mentality" in order to avoid disruptions in the future, Banzon said.

With its global market, the company operates 6 manufacturing plants in the country, employing some 18,400 workers.

So far, there is no recorded workplace COVID-19 transmission in any of their plants, Banzon said.

Century Pacific said it holds at least 65 percent of the package food market share in the country.