Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway 50 percent complete says developer

An illustration of the Cebu-Cordova bridge. Handout

MANILA - The P19-billion Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway is now 50 percent complete, infrastructure firm ACCIONA said Thursday.

The project will serve as a faster connection between Cebu's industrial zone, the Mactan International Airport and Cordova, the developer said in a statement.

When completed, it would become the longest cable-stayed bridge in the country, it said.

“By connecting Cebu City to Mactan Island, the expressway will alleviate traffic congestion on the existing bridges and provide a faster connection between Cebu’s industrial zone, Mactan International Airport, and Cordova’s new urban developments, which will further boost the local economy,” ACCIONA country manager for the Philippines and Southeast Asia Ruben Camba said.

The project is being constructed by the Cebu Link Joint Venture. It includes the construction of several viaducts and a section of the highway on a 5.2-kilometer embankment.