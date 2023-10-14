Traffic builds up at the Bocaue Toll Plaza along the North Luzon Expressway on Holy Wednesday March 31, 2021 amid the ongoing enhanced community quarantine in NCR Plus. NLEX and SCTEX toll plazas are open 24/7 on a limited capacity amid the enhanced community quarantine in the Greater Manila Area. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) has approved the new toll rates for the Subic Clark Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX), it said on Saturday.

TRB said the new toll will take effect on Oct. 17, 2023 "pursuant to the petitions for toll rate adjustments filed by NLEX Corp. in 2020 and 2022."

Motorists traveling from Mabalacat, Pampanga to Tarlac will be charged an additional:

- Class 1 vehicles (cars, jeepneys, vans, pick-ups)- P25

- Class 2 vehicles (buses and trucks with a height of more than 7.5 feet) - P50

- Class 3 vehicles (large trucks and trucks with trailer) - P75

Vehicles passing between Mabalacat City and Tipo, Hermosa, Bataan (near Subic Freeport) will pay an additional:

- Class 1 vehicles - P40

- Class 2 vehicles - P81

- Class 3 vehicles - P121

Meanwhile, motorists traveling SCTEX end-to-end between Tipo, Hermosa, Bataan (near Subic Freeport) to Tarlac will pay an additional:

- Class 1 vehicles - P65

- Class 2 vehicles - P131

- Class 3 vehicles - P196

The fresh toll rates in SCTEX will be rolled out in tranches, according to the regulating body.

It also justified the toll hike, since the "company undertook numerous infrastructure and enhancements projects as part of its commitment to improve motorists safety and convenience while traveling the SCTEX."

Among the improvements include the upgrading of roadway lights and signage, maintenance of toll plaza, pavement replacement, and RFID system enhancements among other things.

