Gas prices post slight increase as diesel, kerosene dip

MANILA - Heads up, motorists!

Gasoline prices are forecast to increase while diesel and kerosene will post a 4th straight decrease on Tuesday, October 17.

Gasoline prices will increase by P0.40 to P0.70 per liter, the first in nearly a month.

Diesel and kerosene prices are seen to dip by around P1 per liter. Diesel prices, which suffered the most in the last wave of oil hikes, will drop by P0.90 to P1.20 per liter.

Kerosene prices will decrease by P0.80 to P1 per liter.

This matches the Department of Energy's forecast which saw a "less than 50 centavo" hike for gasoline.

