With the Governor in the photo are (from left) PICC Board members Octavio Peralta and Atty. Carlos Flores, PICC General Manager Renato Padilla, BSP Deputy Governor and PICC Vice Chairperson Bernadette Romulo-Puyat, and PICC Board members Dr. Jocelyn Yambao-Franco and Susan Villar.

MANILA - Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Gov. Felipe Medalla on Friday led the unveiling of the marker that declared the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) as a "National Cultural Treasure."

Medalla also sits as the PICC Chairman.

The PICC, which opened in 1976, was designed by National Artist for Architecture Leandro Locsin.

It has served as venue to historical events such as the Miss Universe 1994 Pageant, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) and Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summits, among others, the BSP said.

"The declaration by the National Museum of the Philippines (NMP) underscores the PICC’s historical and cultural significance," the BSP said.

The PICC is also home to 4 artworks and cultural treasures from National Artists Arturo R. Luz, Jose T. Joya, and Napoleon V. Abueva.

