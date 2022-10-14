MANILA — The Department of Budget and Management and the World Bank are discussing potential collaboration to implement reforms in the Philippine government's procurement law, Finance Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said on Friday.

In a statement, Pangandaman said she met with the officials of World Bank in Washington, D.C. on Oct. 13.

Pangandaman said the "timing is ripe" to review and amend the government procurement process since the Government Procurement Reform Act or the RA 9184 was passed in 2003.

“We are seriously advocating this to promote efficiency and sustainability in our public procurement process, as well as to professionalize further our procurement practitioners. This is, in fact, one of the top agenda I mentioned during my confirmation as DBM Secretary. We will endeavor to make this happen,” she added.

Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman met with World Bank officials to discuss prospective collaboration and partnerships on Oct. 13, 2022. DMB/Twitter

The World Bank has committed to provide technical assistance to the DBM, the agency said.

“We are encouraged by the Madamme Secretary’s vision, energy and drive for continuing reforms in the area of procurement and budget management. The World Bank will be pleased to technically support them,” World Bank Country Director for Brunei, Malaysia, Philippines and Thailand Ndiame Diop said.

According to a World Bank study, the government could save 26 to 29 percent of its procurement cost if reforms are implemented.

Aside from government procurement, World Bank officials and the DBM also discussed other areas of cooperation including the government's rightsizing program, cash-based budgeting system, green procurement and the Budget Treasury Management System, the agency added.

