Concepcion hopes holidays to spur economic activity

People buy traditional ‘Noche Buena’ (Christmas dinner) items at the Blumentritt Market in Manila on December 20, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

Supply of basic raw materials enough this holiday season: Conepcion

MANILA — Go Negosyo Founder Joey Concepcion on Friday hopes more Filipinos would come out days leading up the holiday season to boost economic activity and help micro-, small-, and medium-sized enterprises.

Concepcion, a member of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr's Private Sector Advisory Council, said the weakening of the peso also has negative impacts on small businesses.

"Iyong mga MSMEs, iyong mga maliliit na tindahan, mga sari-sari stores, mga karinderya diyan, siyempre mas malaking working capital ang kailangan nila kasi halos dumoble iyong presyo ng raw materials," he said.

"Siyempre mabigat iyan sa working capital nila at kailangang umutang sila sa mga maliliit na bangko katulad ng mga microfinance institutions," he added.

Concepcion said mobility should be faster in the last quarter of the year, while acknowledging the threat of COVID-19.

The presence of many overseas Filipino workers, who are expected to come home during the holidays, could also help as the US dollar is strong.

"At least walang mga lockdowns, walang mga restrictions; tuloy-tuloy pa ang paglalabas ng mga tao. So importante iyan nitong huling quarter ng taon kasi dito, talagang kapag Christmas, masigla ang economy natin sa quarter na ito," he said.

"Importante itong huling quarter natin sa year 2022, talagang dapat masigla at talagang, hopefully, maganda ang benta ng lahat ng mga MSMEs natin," he added.

While they are expecting challenges at the beginning of next year, he assured the public that Philippines still has enough supply of basic raw materials.

"Pero we’re doing everything possible, we have enough supply all the way till January/February next year," he said.

"So especially para sa mga bakeshops and bakeries natin, marami tayong trigo na pinasok. So we are ensuring that there will be enough supply for all our basic raw materials this coming Christmas."

An economist earlier said that household consumption could slow down in the next few months amid the quickening inflation.