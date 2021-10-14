A view of the Western part of Metro Manila from Cubao area from the Presidential Suite of the Novotel Manila, Araneta Center, Quezon City. March 3, 2018. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File



MANILA— The easing of mobility restrictions in Metro Manila to Alert Level 3 will enable the tourism sector and businesses to tap the expected surge in demand during the holiday season, Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said Thursday.

Under Alert Level 3, dine-in services, venues for meetings, conferences, exhibitions, weddings, parties as well as tourist attractions including museums, parks and public gardens are allowed to operate at a maximum of 30 percent indoor capacity for fully vaccinated individuals, the DOT said in a statement.

Outdoor venues, meanwhile, are allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity regardless of vaccination status, it added.

The easing could also boost jobs generation for displaced tourism workers, Puyat said.

Workers in these establishments are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, she said.

“We welcome the easing of restrictions under the current alert level. The resumption of tourism-related activities in select areas will not only aid hotels and establishments in gradually earning revenue, but will also translate into the restoration of jobs for our displaced tourism workers, especially now that the holiday season is fast approaching,” Puyat said.

Puyat said staycations in DOT-accredited hotels with Safety Seal certification shall be allowed at 100 percent operational capacity under Alert Level 3.

List of hotels accredited for staycation. Photo: DOT Facebook Page

“This is also very timely, knowing that the holiday season is fast approaching. Family gatherings are part of the Filipino culture, which makes this an important period for leisure travels and bookings,” Puyat said.

Hotel groups and restaurant owners earlier lobbied for an increase in operational capacity to cover the costs of keeping their businesses open.

The country's coronavirus task force placed the National Capital Region under Alert Level 3 from Oct. 16 to 31.



