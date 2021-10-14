MANILA — Remember the time when emergency funds good for three to six months of living expenses used to sound really smart? Or subtracting your age from 100 and investing that percentage of your portfolio in stocks? Some financial advice that has been considered gospel truth in the world of personal finance has changed completely due to COVID-19.

Take for instance the concept of emergency funds. For salaried millennials, this was the Holy Grail: to have a “move on” fund worth three months of living expenses so that they are not forced to stay in a job that makes them miserable. For entrepreneurs, a six-month emergency fund was recommended because it does take time for a business to recover or to start another one.

Move on? The stash will have to be a lot bigger now just to survive another lockdown, much more move on.

Government numbers show that around 8.7 million Filipinos lost their jobs in April, the highest since the first lockdown started in early March last year. It’s been six months since then and the likelihood of all of these jobs coming back quickly is very slim. As you can see, many of these small businesses that closed may never reopen.

Sure, the economy as a whole will recover. It always does. Don’t believe me? Consider the economy after the first world war. Or the second. Or the Spanish flu. Or in recent history, the subprime economic crisis. But recovery in what form exactly—and when—no one knows. And because of that, financial strategies that used to work may now be out of whack.

Nevertheless, it will be a big mistake to throw out the entire mix of strategies that worked before Covid. Here’s my 7-point checklist for those who want to be prepared for the next pandemic — with a combination of new and old strategies that can save us all.

1. If you need cash, choose your lender carefully and never borrow from online lenders with 3% daily interest to pay off other debts.

Many of these quick-disburse-loans are not a lifeline just because they are released fast. They are traps in fluffy chains and they will drag you down in an instant. Those who are not able to pay these lenders are either harassed or threatened with bodily harm, their phone contacts or Facebook friends peppered with messages that seek to destroy the character of the borrower.

Look, I know people need loans right now. But consider other alternatives so that you don’t have to use these payday loans with grotesque interest rates. Sell your great-grandmother’s old plantsa or that extra phone. Even that nice throw pillow can bring in P150. Social Security System salary loans might be a good idea too compared to these online lending apps.

2. As soon as your financial situation gets better, pay off all consumer debts as soon as possible.

A zero-consumer-debt lifestyle is a prerequisite to saving and investing. It doesn’t make sense to hope for a, say, 12% return per year on your investments if you are paying up to 330% compounded interest rate per year (which by the way is the effective interest rate of those 5-6 loans. Always annualize; those daily collection rates are used to make you think the cost is not that big.)

3. Buy medical insurance.

COVID has made medical or health coverage an urgent essential. Even the Philippines’ affluent can be challenged by a P2 million Covid bill at the hospital, how much more the ordinary salary earner. Do you know what’s more painful than fighting Covid itself while you are lying in a hospital bed? Watching a loved one slip away because there is no money to pay for medical care.

Here are some tips: Buy the medical insurance you can afford, but get quality ones from companies that will not get sick before you do. There are medical plans that will cover you from the costs of dreaded diseases, not just once, but for every hospitalization. They will cover you up to old age when you need it the most. Look for products that don’t increase the premium each time you use the plan. Most importantly, know what you are buying. Oh and duh, get one that covers Covid.

4. If you don’t have enough savings to leave to your dependents if you pass on today, buy life insurance and buy them intelligently.

There are now twice or thrice options compared to when I started as a business reporter a quarter of a century ago. Choose wisely, not just the product but also your agent. Make sure they have the patience to explain the product in simple terms and they sincerely care about your needs, not just their commissions. If you are still in debt, no life insurance with an investment component, please. Get pure term.

5. Build your emergency funds good for one year.

Even though it’s hard to save now that incomes are plummeting, aim to set aside a small amount every day, every week, every payday. That discipline will make saving easier to do when the good times come. A P20 per day will become P600 at the end of the month, P7,300 at the end of the year. That’s a sizeable starter fund for most Filipinos.

6. When you have enough emergency funds, invest consistently for retirement even if you have to begin with a small amount.

Remember that it now only takes P50 to invest; cheaper than a bottle of family-size soda. Start with low-cost index funds or exchange-traded funds, then study bonds, stocks, real estate investment trusts. There is no forever; we all grow old. Plan wisely. The sooner you begin, the smaller the amount of money you need to sock away for a happy retirement.



When your portfolio has grown bigger, start to save up for a property investment and pay for at least your down payment in cash. The more cash you have, the less the loan component, the more return you will get from a carefully chosen real estate purchase. If you notice, I listed investments in financial instruments first before buying a property. Real estate is an expensive investment and takes time to liquidate.

7. Avoid scams at all costs.

When you are offered something that blows your mind because it gives guaranteed high consistent return, run. Or the government might run after you. Even those who refer scams to others can get jail time. Check your greed.

Naturally, a comprehensive post-Covid financial toolkit will have more points than these, and they may differ per person. But start with this, and then talk to a credible and capable financial adviser or attend a class if you can’t afford one. That might be the best hour you will spend your entire life.

Salve Duplito is the Host and Managing Editor of ANC On The Money, a host of Teleradyo’s Business Above Usual, and a Registered Financial Advisor. For more financial strategies, follow her on Youtube, Facebook, Instagram, Tiktok, and Kumu at SalveSays.