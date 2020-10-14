Yahoo Groups shutting down by December as usage drops

Screengrab of Yahoo Group page. The group mailing service will shut down on Dec. 15, 2020.

MANILA - Yahoo Groups is shutting down by Dec. 15 this year as fewer people use the service, Yahoo said on Wednesday.

The group emailing service, which was launched 20 years ago, has seen a steady decline in usage over the last several years, Yahoo said.

"Yahoo Groups has seen a steady decline in usage over the last several years. Over that same period we’ve witnessed unprecedented levels of engagement across our properties as customers seek out premium, trustworthy content," the company said.

"To that end, we must sometimes make difficult decisions regarding products that no longer fit our long-term strategy as we hone our focus on other areas of the business," Yahoo said.

By Dec. 15, the Yahoo Groups website will shut down and members will no longer be able to send or receive emails from Yahoo Groups.

Yahoo said it has compiled an FAQ that includes alternative providers and information on how this will impact current Yahoo Groups users.

Two years ago, Yahoo also shut down its once-popular Yahoo Messenger service amid low usage.

Once one of the largest tech companies in the world, Yahoo saw its market value gradually decline as search engine giant Google grew and social networking platforms eventually took over the online services it used to dominate.