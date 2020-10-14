SKY offers 'back up' internet plan for non-SKY users

A merchant associate for a financial technology company works from his home in Quezon City on March 18, 2020 as Luzon went on lockdown. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News file photo

MANILA - Broadband service provider SKY Fiber on Wednesday said it is offering AlterNet, a new internet plan for non-SKY subscribers that can serve as a back up connection in case of service interruption from their main provider.

SKY said with more Filipinos now relying on the internet as they work or study from their homes "a back-up broadband connection can prove to be important as service interruptions can disrupt lives."



"Heavy broadband users can now subscribe to SKY Fiber AlterNet, should they experience sudden interruptions or outage from their existing non-SKY internet service provider," the company said.

AlterNet is the first back-up postpaid broadband plan in the Philippine market, SKY said.

The new service means people also no longer need to only rely on their mobile data as an alternative whenever their primary internet connection is down, SKY said.

“Mobile data’s speed is not advisable for heavy tasks such as video conferencing or downloading heavy files. This is where SKY Fiber AlterNet plan comes to the rescue since we offer fiber-fast speed top-up plans to meet specific consumption needs at an affordable price,” Alan Supnet, SKY’s head for Consumer Broadband Products said.

"Now they won’t miss important virtual meetings, inquiries, classes, and deliverables just because their main service provider is not available,” Claudia Suarez, SKY’s Consumer Products Group Head said.

AlterNet starts at P199 a month, with a base speed of 1.5Mbps, which comes with a high-speed modem, SKY said.

"Subscribers can also opt to upgrade their speed by topping-up 25Mbps, 50Mbps, or 100Mbps. They can choose between a five-day speed top-up for as low as P249 or a 15-day speed top-up for as low as P699," SKY said.



AlterNet is now available in Metro Manila, Rizal, Cavite, Laguna, Bulacan, Cebu and Davao.

