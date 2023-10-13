P2.4 million smuggled fuel seized in Bataan: BOC

Bureau of Customs handout

MANILA — The Bureau of Customs (BOC) has seized 40,000 liters of alleged smuggled fuel in the Port of Limay in Bataan amounting to P2.4 million, it said on Friday.

The smuggled fuel was carried by a truck attempting to pass through a checkpoint on Oct. 5, 2023, the BOC said in a statement.

The BOC said the truck supposedly failed to present proper documentation. When the port's Enforcement and Security Service conducted a field test on the fuel, test results also showed it failed.

"Upon establishing probable cause to warrant the seizure of the subject truck and fuel products, authorities took possession of thereof including the 40,000 liters of unmarked fuel valued at P2.4 million," BOC said in a statement.

"These efforts aim to detect and prevent the illegal transport of goods, ensuring the protection of the country’s economic interests and upholding the rule of law," it added.

The agency warned buyers of unmarked fuel, which not only risks the illegally imported fuel but also the truck carrying it, supposedly valued at P5 million.

BOC earlier reaffirmed ties with counterparts in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), vowing to strengthen compliance and enforcement measures in the region.

