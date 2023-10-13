MANILA — The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) has approved strengthening the dialysis center in Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center and upgrades to the Panglao airport in Bohol, the agency said Friday.

NEDA Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said the solicited public-private partnership project for the dialysis treatment has a total cost of P392 million.

This will increase the hemodialysis machines at the Baguio General Hospital from 30 to 108 by 2029, said Balisacan, as these machines were operating at full capacity.

"This will enable the Baguio General Hospital to provide more affordable dialysis treatment to a greater number of chronic kidney disease patients," the NEDA chief told Palace reporters.

"Chronic kidney disease is one of the leading causes of hospitalization and the 10th leading cause of mortality in the Philippines. The most common treatment for its final stage is hemodialysis treatment, which requires hemodialysis machines," he said.

It also aimed, the official said, to "address the need for more accessible and affordable hemodialysis treatment" there.

Access to dialysis services will be supported through the Philippine Health Insurance (PhilHealth), he added, since the state insurer could accommodate the treatment for a year.

"Kapag naubos na 'yun (PhilHealth), I think that... it will reduce the out of pocket cost of dialysis patients by almost one-half because they will have an access to cheaper dialysis treatment," he said.

The Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center is considered the biggest state-run tertiary hospital in the Cordillera Administrative Region.

PANGLAO AIRPORT UPGRADE

During the same briefing, Balisacan said the NEDA board also approved the upgrade and expansion of the Bohol-Panglao International Airport Project.

The unsolicited public-private partnership project amounts to P4.5 billion and aims to "increase the passenger capacity and improve the passenger experience at the Bohol-Panglao International Airport."

The expansion will also increase the maximum passenger throughput from 2 million passengers annually to 3.9 million by the time the project is finished.

"Expect this project to boost tourism and as a result, generate more high-quality jobs," said Balisacan.