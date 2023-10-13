IMF says ‘no urgent need’ to ease monetary policies in Asia



MANILA — The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Friday urged central banks across Asia not to rush in cutting down monetary policy or interest rates despite decelerating inflation in some countries in the region.

In a briefing, IMF Asia and Pacific Department Director Krishna Srinivasan said this is due to still elevated core inflation in some territories, and the ongoing geopolitical tension in some parts of the world which could hit the global supply chain.

Core inflation excludes volatile food and fuel prices.

“Commodity price shocks could be one of the downside risks why inflation could go up. So that’s why it is important to steer the course on monetary policy and not rush to cut rates,” he said.

“There is no urgent need to ease monetary policy,” he added.

Central banks may only do so once inflation actually reaches government target, he said.

Srinivasan also said that global economy is expected to slow down this year to 3 percent from 3.5 percent last year. Outlook for 2024 is at 2.9 percent.

The IMF cited the worsening property crisis in China, tight monetary policies and the growing geopolitical issues as among the reasons for the revision.

But Srinivasan asserted that Asia Pacific is seen to grow faster than other regions.

He also urged Asian nations to rebuild fiscal buffers following the pandemic as countries should prepare for possible new challenges in the future.

He added that governments should now stop pandemic-related subsidies.

“Now it’s important to wind down those measures. If needed for the poor and vulnerable, you keep them targeted,” he said.

The IMF trimmed its GDP growth forecast for the Philippines this year to 5.3 percent from 6 percent, lower than Philippine government’s target of 6 to 7 percent.

Inflation in the country accelerated to 6.1 percent in September, higher that the 2 to 4 percent target range.