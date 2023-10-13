Figaro seeks new investments as it eyes store expansion

MANILA -- The Figaro Coffee Group is calling for investments by third-party investors to fund future store openings and expansions.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange, the company said their board approved plans to sell up to 20 percent of outstanding common shares out of the existing authorized capital stock to third-party investors.

The potential investments will be used to fund store openings and expansions in 2024, the company said.

Figaro's board also approved of the proposed conduct of a follow-on/public offering of either common shares or preferred shares of the company within the next 3 years to fund store openings and expansion beyond 2024.

Figaro debuted on the Philippine Stock Exchange in early 2022, and said in June 2022 that it wants to expand to 150 stores by the end of that year.

Monde Nissin Corp acquired 15 percent of Figaro Coffee Group Inc. for P820.3 million in January 2023.

