MANILA — An international advocacy organization dedicated to protecting the world's oceans said that illegal commercial fishing in Philippine waters is taking a toll on municipal fisherfolk.

Liza Eisma Osorio, Oceana's legal and policy director, said that government needs to fully implement fishery laws and regulations to stop illegal fishing activities and encroachment of commercial fishing vessels into the country's municipal waters.

"The lack of political will to fully implement our laws has greatly deprived and continues to deprive our small fisherfolk of their main source of livelihood, income, and food. Illegal commercial fishers must be made accountable," Osorio said at a recent media briefing in Quezon City.

Oceana Vice President Gloria Estenzo Ramos said that one way to prevent encroachment into municipal waters is the full implementation of a law requiring all registered and qualified commercial fishing vessels to install vessel monitoring measures and an electronic reporting system.

"It is deplorable that to date, only 50 percent has complied, while the rest are clearly fishing in violation of our fisheries laws. Hence, illegal commercial fishing continues to deprive our municipal fisherfolk of their much-needed livelihood, income, and food," Ramos said.

"The country's state of sardines and fisheries has been in the red for decades caused by sheer neglect of our marine environment," she added.

Ramos noted that the 1998 Fisheries Code, which was amended by RA 10654 in 2015, aims to restore the Philippine ocean's abundance by protecting its 15-kilometer municipal waters and giving small municipal fisherfolk the preferential right for its use.

Fishery expert Wilfredo Campos said the country's fish stocks have been declining since the 1990s because of overfishing and rampant illegal fishing activities.

"Small fisherfolk are key to protecting, preserving, and nurturing our oceans, but they have to be empowered and supported by the government," said Daniel Ocampo, Oceana senior campaign manager.

