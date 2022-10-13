DITO insists 'no material breach' in deal with PLDT

MANILA - DITO Telecommunity is discussing issues with PLDT Inc linked to the notice of material breach and demand for payment for contracted services earlier sent by the bigger telco, its parent DITO CME said on Thursday.

PLDT earlier said the notice and the demand for payment of nearly P430 million was issued because the third telco refused to pay for the contracted services it had already completed.

The services are in relation to building and provisioning of transmission facilities that DITO needed to deliver telecommunication services, according to PLDT.

But DITO earlier said the information was "misleading."

In its latest disclosure to the stock exchange, DITO CME said "DITO Telecommunity believes that there is no material breach."

DITO CME also said the company will "exhaust all" available remedies.

"The issue is currently being discussed by both DITO Telecommunity and PLDT," it added.

DITO earlier filed a complaint with the Philippine Competition Commission against Globe Telecom and Smart Communications for "abuse of dominant position."

The 2 telcos retaliated by asking DITO to pay for fines related to interconnection issues.

