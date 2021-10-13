MANILA - The Senate sub-committee on Finance on Wednesday approved the proposed 2022 budget of the National Economic and Development Authority pegged at P14.12 billion.

Out of the total, P1.1 billion was allocated to the Philippine Statistics Authority, Socioeconomic Secretary Karl Kendrick Chua said during the deliberations.

Among the priorities of the agency is the implementation of the Philippine Identification System or PhilSys as well as the conduct of census and surveys which are part of its mandate, he said.

Chua said the goal is to achieve 50 to 70 million registrants for the national ID by this year.

As of Oct. 8, some 43.2 million have registered for Step 1 of the national ID registration while 35.9 have completed Step 2.

Step 1 is the registration of data while Step 2 is the collection of biometrics data.

Some 5 million overseas Filipino workers are also targeted to register this year as well as the release of some 37 million ID cards, NEDA said.

By next year, NEDA will start the shift to mobile IDs and other digital credentials.

Chua earlier said digitalization, including the issuance of national IDs, could hasten aid distribution such as the social amelioration during pandemics and disasters.

