MANILA - The National Telecommunications Commission has ordered e-commerce platforms Lazada, Shopee and Facebook Marketplace to immediately stop the sale of SMS blasting devices after an emergency alert was sent while presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos was filing his certificate of candidacy.

The NTC issued a cease-and-desist order for each of the said platforms, asking them to appear before the commission on Oct. 27.

"The NTC has not authorized the importation, manufacture, sale/distribution, or type approval of the above-mentioned equipment," it said.

The sale of text or SMS blaster machines and similar equipment "appears to violate" the Radio Control Law and other regulations such as the NTC's Memorandum Order 01-02-2013 or the Prohibition of Portable Cellular Mobile Repeater and Portable Cellsite Equipment, the agency said.

It said the e-commerce platforms must explain in writing within 15 days why it should not be held liable for violations and why the said "violative" products should not be subject to confiscation or forfeiture.

ABS-CBN News has reached out to Lazada, Shopee and Facebook for comments.

The NTC earlier said it was looking into the emergency text alert which appeared to promote Marcos', the son and namesake of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, presidential bid.

Emergency alerts are used to warn citizens of disasters such as earthquakes, typhoons and tsunamis as well as other official and urgent communications from authorized government agencies such as the NDRRMC.

The camp of the late dictator's son has denied that it was involved in the emergency alert.

Globe Telecom’s Technology and Strategy Service Integration head Manny Estrada earlier said devices that can be used to send location-based text blasts while bypassing carriers are being sold online.

“These are standalone equipment…and you actually deploy it in an area where you need to broadcast emergency messages even when there are no telco networks already available."

Estrada said the devices, which are sold online for as much as 10 million pesos, are supposed to be regulated.

Several groups have filed a petition in the House of Representatives to investigate the use of emergency alerts in campaigning for the elections.