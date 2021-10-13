Domestic helpers queue up for compulsory COVID-19 testing at Victoria Park, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong. Nora Tam via SCMP

MANILA— The International Labor Organization on Wednesday said it is raising awareness for the safe and fair recruitment of domestic workers in Hong Kong with its new and "immersive" online game.

The Hiring Challenge is an online game designed to "improve understanding of what's needed for fair and safe" recruitment of migrant domestic workers in Hong Kong, the ILO said in a statement.

The game aims to reduce the risks of "deception and abuse" faced by both the workers and employers during the hiring process.

"It provides employers with guidance on how they can contribute towards positive change," the ILO said.

Those interested can visit the game's website which offers a 360° video and scenes of Hong Kong as well as a series of multiple choice questionnaires.

Users will play the role of a soon-to-be parent trying to hire a migrant domestic worker in Hong Kong using an employment agency.

Players will have to navigate a series of real-life choices in order to find an agency that provides professional service while ensuring that the worker they will hire won't be exploited in the process, the ILO said.

"The task is harder than it sounds," it added.

The "gamified experience" offers multiple outcomes and provides recommendations on how recruiters can improve their strategies based on their final score, the ILO said.

The organization said it draws behavioral insights and is part of an ongoing collaboration with the University of Geneva.

The game's The Hiring Challenge website was produced by the FAIR II project, with the support of the Swiss Development Cooperation and is part of ILO's Fair Recruitment Initiative, it said.

The Philippines is among the top sources of domestic workers in Hong Kong, with approximately 370,000 there, according to data from the office of the Philippine Consul General in Hong Kong.

