With P2-B subsidy since 2008, APECO asked: Why hasn’t it taken off?

Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito, Committee on Local Government chairperson. Bibo Nueva España, Senate PRIB/File.

MANILA — Senator JV Ejercito on Wednesday quizzed administrators of an economic zone located in Casiguran, Aurora about its delayed progress as it seeks a bigger budget for 2024.



Out of the P292.48B proposed by APECO, P153M will go to capital outlay, P81M to maintenance and other operating expenses and P57.7M to personnel services.



Officials of APECO or the Asia Pacific Economic Zone and Freeport Authority faced the Senate Finance subcommittee hearing on Wednesday to seek a bigger budget than that proposed by the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) under the National Expenditure Program (NEP).



APECO originally asked for P292.48 million for 2024, of which P153 million will go to capital outlay, P81 million to maintenance and other operating expenses (MOOE) and P57.7 million to personnel services.



But DBM retained only P47.67M for MOOE in its 2024 proposed budget, prompting APECO officials to plead to the Senate to restore their original proposed budget.



Anthony Valencia, APECO OIC for Admin and Finance, said the reduced budget for APECO will primarily affect their efforts to promote the economic zone.



“Ang una pong tatamaan dun sa limited budget na binigay sa amin is yung aming mga promotional activities. Kasi for how many years, wala po kaming pondo for promotions. Talagang nakiki-ride lang kami sir kung sinong departments na pwede dyan,” he told the Senate Finance subcommittee.



“Kasi for any economic zone, any investment promotion agency, kailangan po talaga sya i-market. Kasi right now, halos wala pong nakakakilala pa sa APECO outside the country. Even in Manila, hindi pa rin po nila nakikilala ang APECO,” he added.



If their proposed budget is restored, APECO would allot P55.7 million to construction of roads, P44 million to putting up a perimeter fence, P17 million to a health center, among others.



While expressing support for the economic zone, Ejercito however wanted to find out what’s keeping it from taking off.



“Since 2007, almost P2 billion na ang subsidy,” he said. “I just want to ask also ano yung mga challenges why 'yung pagtake off ng APECO seemed to be nadelay nang nadelay?”



“Number 1 is power,” Valencia said in response. “Pag nalaman na nila sir na yung kuryente, hindi steady, dun sila napapa-atras sir.”



“Without power sir, any industry sir cannot sustain operations nila. Power po talaga,” he explained.



APECO director Rene Tayag said high electricity rates at P11.30 to P12.00 (per kilowatt hour) and unstable power supply discourage potential investors. Electric supply, he said, is sometimes cut off for 1 or 2 whole days.



Valencia however assured Ejercito that the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines has now connected 78% of the area to the power grid, improving its power supply outlook for the coming year.



“We are also also talking to other locators na engaged dun sa renewable energy so meron na kaming na-screen na isa na willing talaga magput up ng mix of solar and wind doon,” he added.



But Ejercito wanted to make sure that the government’s investments in APECO will bear fruit.



“We understand the challenges but we do not want also to go on wasting money. As I mentioned, P2 billion na po ang ating investments in subsidies since 2008 up to this time, so we want to make sure also that with your programs and projects that the government has to recover itong investments na ito,” he said.



APECO was created through the APECO Act of 2007, intended as a “decentralized, self reliant and self-sustaining industrial, commercial trading, agro-industrial, tourist, banking, financial and investment center with suitable residential areas” that will rely on public-private partnerships and tax incentives to attract foreign investments.



Based on its 2020-2027 plan, it is projected to generate P650 million in investments in the agri-aqua sector, P120 million from light industries and P6.2 billion in tourism while employing thousands of jobs.



Since 2010 however, it managed to generate revenues ranging from as low as P204,000 in 2011 to as high as P35.89 million as of September 30 this year.



Among its future priority projects are the acquisition of more land pegged at P604 million, the construction of a seaport amounting to P3.98 billion, the establishment of an airport terminal and extension of its runway worth P2.5 billion and an update on its masterplan worth P30 million.



APECO has been controversial since its creation, with various groups criticizing it for displacing indigenous peoples, farmers and other locals who used to live in the 12,000 hectare concession area.



But the Supreme Court, in November 2020, junked petitions questioning its constitutionality on the ground that the petitions raised “questions that call for a factual determination,” saying that the high court is not a trier of facts.