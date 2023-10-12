POGOs lease less office in space in Q3: Leechiu

Phil-Asian Gaming Expo features offshore games targeting bettors outside the Philippines. Jessica Fenol, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA -- Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) leased less office space in the third quarter of 2023, a property consulting firm said Thursday.

In its latest briefing, Leechiu Property Consultants said POGOs leased only 18,000 square meters (sqm) of office space from July to September, down from the 77,000 they got from April to June.

"There was that announcement on the POGO rulebook that there were new guidelines in the industry, which took them a bit by surprise, meaning all existing POGOS and those that were growing had to undergo a new process," said Director for Commercial Leasing Mikko Barranda.

"That basically became a reason for them to withhold, I believe, in some of the market activity," he explained.

He noted, however, that more POGOs may take up office space in the fourth quarter.

"September 17 was the announcement on who will be granted licenses; we’re seeing some of that activity, to take place in the next 3 months of the year," he said.

The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) in August placed all offshore gaming operators in the Philippines under probationary status.

PAGCOR chair Alejandro Tengco gave all active POGO licensees until September 15 to reapply.

For the first 9 months of 2023, demand for office space in the Bay Area reached 133,000 sqm. POGOs made up 68 percent of this demand, the company said.

Philippine legislators are pushing for a ban on POGOs, citing social costs.

Economic managers have also said they are fine with POGOs exiting the Philippines.