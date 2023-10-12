DICT says looking at suspects in PSA data breach

MANILA - The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) confirmed it is now looking at possible suspects behind the data breach in the Community-Based Monitoring System (CBMS) of the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

In a press conference at the DICT office in Quezon City Thursday, newly designated DICT Spokesman Assistant Secretary Renato “Aboy” Paraiso said the investigation is still ongoing and asked for a little more understanding from the public.

“We can confirm that there was an attack with the PSA, dun sa system nila," Paraiso said.

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more News on iWantTFC

However, he declined to name who may be behind the attack. Paraiso added they don’t want to issue partial statements when it comes to cyberattacks in any government agencies like the PSA.

"We want to be responsible as well in statements that we would issue out so we will be more accurate and responsive to all the queries. With the PSA, our suspect is local and amateur,” Paraiso explained.

They are not ruling out the possibility of an inside job but they are looking into all possible angles of the said data breach, he added.

Paraiso believes some groups are exploiting the situation and spreading false information and causing fear in the general public.

“We would like to ask the public to be very vigilant at huwag ho masyadong mag-panic given that again we have very competent people here in DICT and we would be very transparent if there is an actual attack that happened as long as we can confirm it we will tell the public right away,” Paraiso asked.

The DICT thanked lawmakers who are pushing for the retention of their proposed P300 million confidential funds.

Paraiso said they have very competent cybersecurity experts willing to work with the government despite what happened to their confidential funds. But he added that they really need more funds to do their mandate to fight cyber attacks.

“We need the tools to fight cyber attacks, we need the system and hopefully that system will be provided to us. It’s unfortunate na kailangang mangyari yung kaliwa’t kanang mga pag-atake to make us realize how important that we setup a system to prevent these kinds of attack from happening,” Paraiso explained.

Paraiso warned the public to be extra careful with all their social media accounts, e-mails and other electronic transactions.

“Any amount of data that I can extract from an individual can be potentially be used to infiltrate whatever account you have whether it be financial, your social media accounts, personal accounts…its potentially damaging pagdating sa mga hackers,”

The DICT official advised the public to use strong passwords, always change passwords, use two-step verification and avoid posting personal information online.