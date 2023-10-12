MANILA - Ayala Corp on Thursday warned the public against websites that use its name to offer jobs in exchange for fees or investments.

“Ayala Corporation does not charge fees to applicants for employment at any stage of the application process and even after being hired,” the company said.

Ayala Corp issued the warning after the Securities and Exchange Commission issued an advisory on a group that offers part-time jobs but requires placing orders online for a promise of receiving commissions, that can only be withdrawn upon payment of a so-called “Tax Charge.”

The SEC said the group uses the name Ayala Corporation Group Inc, Ayala Corporation Budgetarian Online Shop, Global Online Ayala Corporation, Bellavita Ayala Corporation and Ayala Corporation E-Commerce.

The group presents copies of fake DTI and SEC Registrations online to entice the public to invest therein, the SEC warned.

“Some of these groups' investment schemes or actions resemble a pyramid/Ponzi scheme, where investors earn through recruitment fees instead of the sale of actual products/services, and investors are paid using the contribution of new members,” according to the SEC.

Ayala Corp said it is not connected with any of the mentioned fake sites and that its official portals where vacant positions for hiring are published are: www.ayala.com.ph and www.linkedin.com/company/ayala-corporation

“In addition, as a listed company in the Philippine Stock Exchange, Ayala Corporation stocks may only be purchased via licensed stockbrokers accredited by the PSE,” it added.

The company advises the public to refrain from downloading, engaging, and sharing apps and websites falsely pretending to be, associated with, or sanctioned by Ayala Corporation.

Meanwhile, the SEC also warned against dealing with two other groups that are not unauthorized to solicit investments.

The SEC said DOUBLE R AGGREGATES / DOUBLE R TRUCKING AND AGGREGATES OPC claims to be involved in the quarrying business and entices the public through its social media platforms to invest in its investment plans, with a 100 percent money-back guarantee.

Another group, INNOV8WEALTH GLOBAL, claims to be engaged in trading cryptocurrency, color games, betting, and AI-prediction bots.