DOJ: Visas of over 1,400 foreign workers in illegal POGOs canceled

MANILA — The Philippine government has canceled the visas of over 1,400 foreign workers in illegal Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGO), the Department of Justice (DOJ) said Wednesday.

Around 370 of those with cancelled visas are expected to be deported to China within two weeks, Justice spokesperson Mico Clavano said.

"Ang goal natin ay makansela ang buong 48,482 na Chinese nationals na nandito pa rin at nakita natin na employed pa rin sa illegal POGOs. Out of the 48,000 plus, 1,424 as of the other day, as of Monday, ang na-kansela na," said Clavano in a public briefing.

“Itong mga pag-kansela ng visas, nagbibigay kami ng 60 days para umalis sila ng bansa,” he added.

Video from PTV

The justice official noted that the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) is still continuing its probe into the reported spread of sexually transmitted diseases in some POGO communities.

This is among the grounds they are looking at to deport foreign nationals, which he said is based on the acts that are "injurious" to the public health of Filipinos.

“There are also reports of human trafficking, prostitution, and these sex dens… May ganitong klaseng criminal activity na nangyayari. Medyo challenging ang paghanap na ito dahil nakatago,” Clavano said.

He also said some Chinese nationals are seeking help so they can transfer to legal POGOs, and it is being studied by the agency.

The existing policy in the DOJ, however, states that foreign workers in illegal POGOs should return to their country first.

"‘Yun ang inaaral natin sa Bureau of Immigration kung paano ang magiging proseso noon. Dahil manggagaling sila sa illegal POGO, pero gusto nila pumasok sa legal. Kailangan muna natin aralin ‘yun."

POGOs target customers in China, where gambling is illegal. Beijing has previously called on Manila to ban all forms of online gambling.

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri on Tuesday said China placed the Philippines in a blacklist of tourism sites due to the continued POGO operations, quoting Beijing's envoy in the country. But the Chinese embassy denied the information.

DOLE INSPECTION OF POGOS

Labor Undersecretary Benjo Benavidez said in the same briefing that his agency has conducted inspections on POGO-related companies.

Benavidez said the labor department found that some foreign workers in the sector have no alien employment permit, and some companies violated the occupational safety and health standards.

It has also been observed that in the last 4 years, the number of foreign POGO workers applying for alien employment permit has declined, he said. This year, the agency issued only around 23,000 permits.

"Ang parusa po nito ay penalty, may penalty po tayo sa foreign workers, ganoon din po sa kompanya. Ito po ay sa halagang P10,000 each. Ito po ay without prejudice doon po sa kakaharapin po na criminal at deportation cases,” he said.

Video from PTV

“May nakikita din po kaming mga violation sa occupational safety and health standard, katulad po noong pagtatalaga ng mga first aider, mga safety officer, pagbuo po ng mga safety committee,” he added.

Benavidez said DOLE’s investigation into the reported higher compensation for Chinese workers in POGOs over Filipino workers is still ongoing.

The compensation for POGO workers, he said, depends on the nature of their job.

“Nakakuha po kami ng datos na ang mga sahod ng mga manggagawa sa mga POGO-related companies ay nakadepende po doon sa uri ng kanilang trabaho," he said.

"So may salary structure po talaga silang mga sinusunod... So iyong mga sahod po talaga nila ay iba-iba depende na rin doon po sa kanilang ginagawang trabaho."

The labor official allayed fears of Filipino workers who could possibly lose their job over the crackdown on illegal POGO operations, saying government has programs on unemployment, which includes retooling, upskilling, and job fairs.

“Ang kailangan lang po nating siguraduhin ay handa ang ating mga kababayan: una, sa pagkawala ng trabaho; pangalawa, sa paghanap po ng panibagong trabaho,” Benavidez said.