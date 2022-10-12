Construction workers on top of an unfinished building in Makati on Aug. 24, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The private sector participation is crucial to the country's economic recovery, Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno said on Wednesday, as he announced the approval of revised rules for the Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) Law.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s administration has repeatedly pushed for private-partner partnership (PPP) for big ticket infrastructure projects instead of loans or Official Development Assistance.

"This will be key in our bid to unlock the many benefits of public-private partnerships," Diokno said during a forum organized by Financial Executives Institute of the Philippines.

“The Department of Finance stands ready to support and collaborate with the private sector in transforming the Philippine business landscape into one that is genuinely inclusive, sustainable, and future-proof,” he added.

Diokno said the BOT law would help the government sustain infrastructure projects despite budgetary constraints.

The BOT law, along with the more liberalized economic measures such as the amended Public Service Act and the Foreign Investment Act, among others, will boost the economy in the years to come, he said.

“We have inherited a number of game-changing reforms that will help us build a more business-friendly environment for both domestic and foreign investors,” Diokno said.

Meanwhile, the administration's Medium-Term Fiscal Framework (MTFF) will ensure the government's legislative agenda is in line with its macroeconomic targets from 2022 to 2028.

