DA eyes releasing suggested retail price for sugar



MANILA - The Department of Agriculture is eyeing to release a suggested retail price (SRP) for sugar as prices continue to soar.

Sugar stakeholders have confirmed that imported sugar has started to arrive in the country, while local producers have also started milling.

DA spokesperson Kristine Evangelista says they will finalize the SRP within this week, which will possibly be implemented before November.

"Ang ating objective po ay not only to make the sugar available in the market but also to ensure na tama ang presyo," she said.

(Our objective is not only to make sugar available in the market but also to ensure a reasonable price.)

The United Sugar Producers Federation agrees with the idea of putting an SRP on sugar.

"Okay naman, very agree ako diyan, para makinabang din ang ating consumers po. 'Yung local harvest natin rume-record, I think we're over 200,000 metric tons now na na-produce," said Manuel Lamata, president of the federation.

(I agree with that because it will benefit the consumers. Our local harvest is reaching record levels, I think we've produced over 200,000 metric tons now.)

The Sugar Regulatory Administration has recorded a record high of P134 per kilo of sugar in some supermarkets. Wet markets continue to sell refined sugar at P100 per kilo.

It earlier projected that the price of sugar will go lower by November, possibly at P70 per kilo.

RELATED VIDEO