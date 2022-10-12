Home > Business Biden admits 'very slight' US recession possibility Agence France-Presse Posted at Oct 12 2022 12:18 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber US President Joe Biden addresses a virtual audience attending the Summit on Fire Prevention And Control, at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 11 October 2022. EPA-EFE/JEMAL COUNTESS / POOL WASHINGTON - US President Joe Biden conceded Tuesday that a "slight" recession was a possibility following a downcast IMF economic forecast, amid rising inflation and uncertainty after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. "I don't think there will be a recession," Biden told CNN. "If it is, it'll be a very slight recession. That is, we’ll move down slightly." US Fed chair admits recession a 'possibility' after rate hikes Markets sink as US jobs data fan rate hike bets US Fed raises key interest rate as recession fears mount RELATED VIDEO: Watch more News on iWantTFC Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, ANC Top, global economy, recession Read More: recession US recession economy US economy Joe Biden interest rate interest rate hike US Federal Reserve inflation Russia Ukraine /overseas/10/12/22/biden-says-he-can-beat-donald-trump-again/entertainment/10/12/22/robi-domingo-plays-piano-cover-of-out-of-my-league/entertainment/10/12/22/sunshine-cruzs-daughter-sam-greets-macky-mathay-on-his-birthday/business/10/12/22/crown-asia-chemicals-says-to-supply-pipes-for-ncr-subway/sports/10/12/22/watch-ivy-lacsina-reflects-on-f2-logistics-debut