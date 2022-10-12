Biden admits 'very slight' US recession possibility

US President Joe Biden addresses a virtual audience attending the Summit on Fire Prevention And Control, at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 11 October 2022. EPA-EFE/JEMAL COUNTESS / POOL

WASHINGTON - US President Joe Biden conceded Tuesday that a "slight" recession was a possibility following a downcast IMF economic forecast, amid rising inflation and uncertainty after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"I don't think there will be a recession," Biden told CNN. "If it is, it'll be a very slight recession. That is, we’ll move down slightly."

