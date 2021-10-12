The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, US, September 4, 2018. Yuri Gripas, Reuters/File

WASHINGTON— The International Monetary Fund's Executive Board reaffirmed on Monday its "full confidence" in the Washington-based crisis lender's chief, Kristalina Georgieva, keeping her on as managing director after she was hit with allegations of data tampering.

"Having looked at all the evidence presented, the Executive Board reaffirms its full confidence in the Managing Director's leadership and ability to continue to effectively carry out her duties," the institution's governing body said, adding it had concluded Georgieva had not "played an improper role."

More details to follow.

RELATED VIDEO: