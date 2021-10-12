Home  >  Business

IMF board to back Managing Director Georgieva: sources

Reuters

Posted at Oct 12 2021 08:18 AM

WASHINGTON - The International Monetary Fund's executive board will issue a statement of support for Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva after a thorough review of allegations that she pressured World Bank staff to alter data to favor China, sources familiar with the decision said.

More details to follow.

