A member of the Baguio Tourist Police checks submerged boats at the Burnham Park in Baguio City on Tuesday.

MANILA - Globe and PLDT on Tuesday said they are deploying free charging, call, text and wifi stations in areas that were affected by the onslaught of Tropical Storm Maring.

Globe said it has deployed its Libreng Tawag, Libreng Charging, and Libreng WiFi services in three areas in Cagayan. The stations will be available until Oct. 13 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PLDT and its wireless unit Smart meanwhile said they have also mobilized personnel, equipment, and relief aid.

Smart said it is also ready to deploy Libreng Tawag (free calls) and Libreng Charging (free charging) stations in areas experiencing disruptions in communications.

“These pop-up booths have been the lifeline for affected residents to connect with their relatives,” the telco said.

A total of 4,528 families composed of 19,147 individuals in Cagayan Valley, Mimaropa, Caraga, and Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) were affected by the storm and are taking shelter in 23 evacuation centers, the country’s disaster council said.

A total of 1,216 families or 1,968 people, on the other hand, were preemptively evacuated in the Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, and Caraga.