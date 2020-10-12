Philippine tourism to see recovery in first quarter of 2021: PTAA

MANILA - The tourism industry will likely see a recovery in the early part of 2021 buoyed by continued easing of restrictions and the upcoming holiday season, the Philippine Travel Agencies Association said Monday.

The reopening of Baguio to select tourists, Boracay's more lenient rule of accepting tourists from general community quarantine areas and Ilocos Norte's opening for the rest of Luzon on Oct. 15 are "good news" for recovery, said PTAA vice president Angel Lao.

Boracay as it reopens to tourists amid the COVID-19 pandemic in this photo taken on October 1, 2020. Stanley Buenafe Gajete

Staycations in GCQ areas will also help 4-star and 5-star hotels bounce back from the coronavirus pandemic, she said.

"With the reopening of the tourism corridor that’s happening now and up to the holiday. People are looking forward to travel. Maybe in the first quarter of next year we will slowly see [recovery] since December will be the peak season," Lao said.

Planes going to Boracay are still not full due to the lingering fear of COVID-19 but inquiries have been increasing which is "promising," she said.

Lao said domestic tourism plays a big role in the country's total tourism receipts.

The Philippine government earlier encouraged locals to travel to tourists destinations in the country to spur economic growth and jumpstart recovery.