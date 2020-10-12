'Perfect partner for online schooling': Samsung launches cheapest smartphone for P3,990

The Galaxy A01 Core, priced at P3,990, is the perfect partner for online schooling, Korean smartphone maker Samsung said. Screengrab

MANILA - Samsung Electronics Philippines said Monday its "most affordable smartphone yet" is now available nationwide for P3,990 or roughly the price of 40 tall Starbucks drinks.

The Galaxy A01 Core comes at a "budget-friendly price tag" and dubbed as the "perfect partner for online schooling," the South Korean smartphone giant said in a statement.

The launch came as classes for public schools reopened on Oct. 5. Some students, who have access to the internet and devices such as mobile phones, can opt for online learning instead of modules.

It has a 5.3-inch HD+ Infinity Display with a 1480 x 72 pixel resolution fit for viewing while on social media, it said.

Samsung said the Galaxy A01 Core is powered by a Quad-Core 1.5 GHz processor with 1GB RAM and 16GB ROM with an expandable storage of up to 512GB. It can store files, photos, videos and music.

"A perfect partner for online schooling, the Galaxy A01 Core comes with pre-installed Google Apps for easy access to productivity tools," Samsung said.

Aside from online schooling functions, it is also equipped with an 8MP main camera, 5MP front lens and has a 3,000mAh battery, the phonemaker said.

The unit is available in red and black.

The rise of budget smartphones

Students using their phone (attached) Rachel Senolos assists her two sons, grade 5 student Billy John Salvane and grade 2 student Neil John Salvane, in their online classes as public schools open on October 5, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

There are other smartphones below the P5,000 mark that parents under budget can choose for their children's online learning.

Cherry Mobile Flare S8 Lite retails for P3,299, MyPhone myXI1 Plus sells for P3,499, Cherry Mobile Flare S8 is at P3,999, Xiaomi Redmi 9A at P4,390, Huawei Y5P at P4,490 and Realme C11 at P4,990, among others.

-- with a report from Art Fuentes, ABS-CBN News