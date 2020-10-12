Honda Cars PH sets first virtual car launch in October

Honda's logo on its Modulo model at its showroom at its headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, February 19, 2019. Kim Kyung-hoon, Reuters/File Photo

MANILA - Honda Cars Philippines Inc said it will hold its first virtual car launch on Oct. 22 to unveil its two latest car models for the fourth quarter in an effort to boost sales as the industry reels from the pandemic.

Honda Cars Philippines also officially introduced its new president Masahiko Nakamura who assumed office last April marking as its 30th year in the country.

Nakamura replaced Mr. Noriyuki Takakura who transferred to Honda Automobile in Thailand.

Before joining Honda, Nakamura held deputy general manager positions in several divisions at the Honda headquarters in Japan.

Honda car sales in July fell 68 percent in the second quarter due to the pandemic, according to data from the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines and the Truck Manufacturers Association.

The Japanese car maker closed its automobile production operations in Laguna earlier this year, due to the global slowdown of the automotive industry, Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said.