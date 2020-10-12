Gov't urged to support aquaculture industry to help fill gap in galunggong supply

A market vendor tends to his fish stall in Manila. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Government should support the local aquaculture industry since it could help fill the supply gap of round scad (galunggong) during the 3-month closed fishing season which starts in November, Agriculture advocacy group Tugon Kabuhayan said Monday.

In 2018, the aquaculture subsector produced 2.3 million metric tons or equivalent to 53 percent of the country's total fish production of 4.6 million metric tons, Tugon Kabuhayan convenor Asis Perez said in a statement.

The closed fishing season imposed by the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources "will help revitalize galunggong supply in the country," he said.

“They just need support in improving the supply chain,” he said.

Galunggong retail price in Metro Manila ranges from P170 to P240 while tilapia ranges from P90 to P140, he said.