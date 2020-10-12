Essential tips when applying for a student loan
Moneymax.ph
Posted at Oct 12 2020 10:47 AM
Education continues to be a priority even during the pandemic. But what if you or your family can’t afford it? This shouldn’t end your academic ambitions. You can choose to apply for a student loan.
But don’t just grab a loan offer on a whim. You should always do your research and consider all the factors before signing your name on a loan. Here are some tips when applying for an education loan.
For more finance tips, visit Moneymax.
Moneymax, finance, loans, student loans, credit, loan sharks, PSA certificate, site only, slideshow
- /news/10/12/20/customs-destroys-smuggled-firecrackers-in-davao-city
- /sports/10/12/20/lebron-is-unanimous-nba-finals-mvp-after-leading-lakers-to-title
- /news/10/12/20/22-anyos-na-babae-nalunod-sa-ilog-sa-davao-city
- /spotlight/10/12/20/coronavirus-can-survive-for-28-days-on-surfaces-including-phones-bank-notes-study
- /business/10/12/20/presyo-ng-diesel-tataas-gasolina-tatapyasan-sa-oktubre-13