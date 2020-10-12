China signs free trade agreement with Cambodia

Buildings of residential compounds are seen in Shanghai, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, China October 9, 2020. Aly Song, Reuters/File

BEIJING - China's commerce ministry said on Monday it has signed a free trade agreement with Cambodia to promote further development of bilateral economic and trade relations.

The agreement covers a wide range of sectors including trade, tourism and agriculture, under which both countries will offer tariff cuts for each other's products, the ministry said in a statement on its website.

More details to follow.