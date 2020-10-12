China signs free trade agreement with Cambodia
Reuters
Posted at Oct 12 2020 03:11 PM
BEIJING - China's commerce ministry said on Monday it has signed a free trade agreement with Cambodia to promote further development of bilateral economic and trade relations.
The agreement covers a wide range of sectors including trade, tourism and agriculture, under which both countries will offer tariff cuts for each other's products, the ministry said in a statement on its website.
More details to follow.
ANC, ANC Top, China, trade, free trade agreement, FTA, China and Cambodia, Cambodia trade, Chinese trade
- /video/news/10/12/20/palace-aspiring-speakers-just-want-power
- /overseas/10/12/20/australian-state-premier-had-secret-relationship-with-china-linked-politician
- /business/10/12/20/us-extends-213-million-grant-to-the-philippines-for-poverty-reduction-good-governance
- /business/10/12/20/perfect-partner-for-online-schooling-samsung-launches-cheapest-smartphone-for-p3990
- /news/10/12/20/palace-denies-iatf-agreed-to-ease-outbound-travel-limits